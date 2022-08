Mullins went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

With the Orioles down 2-0, Mullins got the Baltimore offense rolling by taking Alek Manoah deep with two outs in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old outfielder is enjoying a strong August, batting .314 (16-for-51) through 13 games to boost his slash line on the season to .263/.320/.400 with 11 homers, 25 steals, 49 RBI and 61 runs.