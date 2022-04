Mullins went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Yankees.

Mullins provided both of Baltimore's runs with his 433-foot shot to right field in the third inning. The center fielder also made a big play defensively when he threw Anthony Rizzo out at home in the fifth frame. Mullins is off to a slow start at the plate with a .176/.243/.382 slash line thus far, but he leads the Orioles with two homers and eight RBI.