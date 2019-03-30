Mullins is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mullins served as the Orioles' Opening Day starter in center field, finishing his season debut 0-for-3 with a walk while batting out of the leadoff spot. The switch-hitter will check out of the lineup against Yankees southpaw James Paxton, affording super-utility man Drew Jackson a spin in center field. It's still expected that Mullins will see the bulk of the action at the position in 2019.