Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Bows out of lineup
Mullins is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mullins served as the Orioles' Opening Day starter in center field, finishing his season debut 0-for-3 with a walk while batting out of the leadoff spot. The switch-hitter will check out of the lineup against Yankees southpaw James Paxton, affording super-utility man Drew Jackson a spin in center field. It's still expected that Mullins will see the bulk of the action at the position in 2019.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Leading off in opener•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Still competing for CF job•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Collects first spring homer•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Collects two more hits leading off•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Notches career-high four hits•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Retreats to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...