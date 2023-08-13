Mullins isn't in the Orioles' lineup Sunday against Seattle.
Mullins is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts since returning from the injured list Friday, and he'll get a day off Sunday to clear his head. Mullins' absence opens up a spot for James McCann to enter the lineup and bat ninth while starting behind the dish.
