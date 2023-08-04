Mullins (groin) is scheduled to play in rehab games with Double-A Bowie on Saturday and Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde indicated Tuesday that Mullins would be sidelined until mid-August, but the dynamic 28-year-old center fielder has apparently turned a corner in his recovery from the groin strain that sent him to the injured list July 19. He should be back with Baltimore early next week, assuming all goes well this weekend on the farm.