Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Collects first spring homer
Mullins went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Rays.
Mullins tied the game at 3-3 with his two-run shot off Yonny Chirinos in the fifth inning. The homer was his first of spring, though it was just his fourth hit in 23 at-bats (.174). Mullins also has a pair of doubles, a pair of stolen bases and a 2:3 BB:K.
