Mullins went 2-for-6 with an RBI on Saturday during the Orioles' loss to the Yankees.

Mullins continued his solid audition for a sizable role in 2019, leading off for the 29th time in 35 starts and, after this multi-hit effort, is batting .277/.353/.431 in 155 plate appearances since his callup. Though he only has stolen two bases in that time, he totaled 21 over 108 minor-league games this season, and if the O's decide to hand him a near-everyday role for 2019, he would have late-round value in many mixed fantasy leagues for swipes potential.