Mullins is considered day-to-day, although manager Brandon Hyde did not say why, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mullins had a homer in the first game of Friday's doubleheader and followed up with his fourth steal in the nightcap. He has been conspicuous by his absence since then, and we still don't know the specifics of the issue. Mason Williams gets the nod in center field Sunday.