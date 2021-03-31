Mullins has been awarded a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mullins' inclusion on the roster doesn't come as much of a surprise, but it's less certain whether or not he'll have a regular spot in the lineup against both right- and left-handing pitching. After dropping switch-hitting this spring and exclusively batting from the left side of the plate, Mullins delivered a .260/.309/.440 slash line in 50 at-bats while going 3-for-3 in steal attempts. Mullins' poor on-base skills don't make him the best fit for leadoff duties, but since he's one of the few players on the roster with above-average speed, he could find himself atop the order with some regularity. He was the Orioles' primary leadoff option versus right-handed pitching this spring, while Austin Hays typically led off against lefties.