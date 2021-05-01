Mullins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the 3-2 victory over the Athletics on Friday.

Mullins went deep off Mike Fiers in the third inning. In addition, Mullins also knocked in what ended up being the deciding run in the fifth inning. The outfielder leads the Orioles in batting average (.337), OPS (.932) and runs (13).

