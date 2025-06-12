Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Day off against Skubal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullins is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Tigers.
It's lefty ace Tarik Skubal on the bump for the Tigers, so the left-handed-hitting Mullins will receive a day off. Colton Cowser will slide over to center field and Dylan Carlson will handle left field for the Orioles.
