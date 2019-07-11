Mullins was sent to Double-A Bowie on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mullins started the 2019 campaign in the big leagues, where he struggled to a 6-for-64 start over 22 games before being optioned to Triple-A. He's since slashed .205/.272/.306 with five homers and 24 RBI over 66 contests with the Tides, and Baltimore has elected to send him down another level to allow him to regain his swing.

