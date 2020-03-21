Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Demoted to minor-league camp
The Orioles optioned Mullins to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Mullins broke camp last spring as the Orioles' Opening Day center fielder, but he quickly squandered most of his goodwill. After a 6-for-64 start to the campaign, he was demoted to the minors, spending most of the season there and finishing with a middling .233/.302/.347 between stops at Norfolk and Double-A Bowie. The 25-year-old may need a bounce-back season in the minors in order to maintain his spot on the 40-man roster heading into next winter.
