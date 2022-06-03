Mullins went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Thursday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Mullins has started June with a pair of two-hit games, and he has three doubles in those contests. It's an encouraging uptick in productivity considering he had just seven extra-base hits (three homers, four doubles) in 29 games in May. For the season, the outfielder is batting .245/.306/.382 with five homers, 19 RBI, 27 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 12 doubles and a triple in 52 contests.