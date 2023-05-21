Mullins went 5-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI, one run scored and one steal in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays in extras.

Mullins recorded his third five-hit game of his career and his first since 2021. His batting average raised 20 points thanks to the effort, and he's now hitting .283 with seven home runs, 38 RBI, 23 runs scored and 13 steals across 47 appearances (198 plate appearances). Mullins burst onto the scene in 2021, but he took a step back last year, so it's encouraging to see him off to a hot start in 2023.