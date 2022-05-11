Mullins went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Mullins took Packy Naughton deep in the top of the third inning, driving in teammate Chris Owings in the process. He later added three singles, a stolen base and came around to score again. The home run was his fifth of the season and Mullins has now notched multi-hit efforts in four of his last six games, batting .407 with three homers, six RBI, six runs and two stolen bases over that stretch. The outfielder's year-long numbers now stand at a .262 average with five home runs, 14 RBI and five stolen bases over 122 at-bats this season in 30 games.