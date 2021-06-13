Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It will mark Mullins's first day off since May 23. Austin Hays will shift to center field and bat fifth Sunday.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Reaches double-digit steals•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Goes yard twice Saturday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Notches another steal•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes another bag•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Notches seventh steal•