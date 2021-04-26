Mullins went 3-for-5 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Athletics. He was also caught stealing once.
All three of Mullins' hits were singles, and none of them directly led to runs. The center fielder has a slash line of .346/.404/.481 with one home run, four RBI and eight runs scored in 21 games. He's now 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts.
