Mullins went 5-for-5 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 10-4 loss to Cleveland.

The 26-year-old hadn't gone yard since May 9, but he snapped his 23-game power drought in style. Mullins has cooled down a little since his hot start to the season, but he's still batting .314 with eight homers, nine steals, 16 RBI and 30 runs through 58 contests.