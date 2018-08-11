Mullins had a big day at the plate in his first career big-league game, going 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and three runs.

Mullins doubled in his first at-bat and came around to score. He singled and scored in his next plate appearance and doubled and scored again in the ninth. It could hardly have been a better debut for the 23-year-old, who appears to be in line for regular starts in center field.