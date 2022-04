Mullins went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a double in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Mullins gave the Orioles a short-lived lead when he hammered a grand slam in the second inning, but that was the extent of their run production in the contest. The center fielder is slashing .238/.304/.429 with a homer, six RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in five games. He was a 30-30 player last season and he remains firmly planted atop the Orioles' batting order.