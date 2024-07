Mullins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The lefty-hitting Mullins hit the bench for Saturday's 6-1 loss while right-hander Luis Gil took the hill for the Yankees, and Mullins will remain out of the lineup for the series finale with a southpaw (Carlos Rodon) taking the hill for the opposition. Colton Cowser will cover center field and bat ninth in Mullins' place.