Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hits bench Sunday
Mullins is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 23-year-old hasn't gotten a day off since coming up to the big leagues earlier in the month, so the Orioles will let him retreat to the bench for the series finale with New York. Craig Gentry will pick up a start in center field to replace him.
