Mullins hit his first career homer in Saturday's win over the Indians, part of a day in which he went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI.

Mullins provided an insurance run for the Orioles with a solo shot in the eighth inning off of Neil Ramirez. He's been a bright spot in a season sorely lacking them for the Orioles, hitting .357 over his first eight games. He moved up to the leadoff spot Friday and remained there Saturday. He's unlikely to move back down the lineup if he keeps up this kind of success.