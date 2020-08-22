Mullins went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored but it wasn't enough as the Orioles fell 8-5 to the Red Sox on Friday.

Since being recalled a week ago for the injured Austin Hays (ribs), Mullins is hitting .476/.500/.619 across 21 at-bats. Hays doesn't appear to be ready to return from the injured list Tuesday when first eligible so Mullins should continue to see increased opportunity in center field for the time being.