Mullins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win during Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Yankees.

Mullins hit a leadoff home run in Friday's matinee, but his production at the plate decreased later in the game as he went hitless in his next two at-bats. The Orioles were able to generate some run production later on but had to settle for a loss in extra innings. Mullins is now hitting .269 with two home runs and three RBI this year.