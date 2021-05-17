Mullins went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees.

The outfielder got aboard with a double and scored in the fourth inning. In the eighth, Mullins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and scored on a two-RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle. The 26-year-old Mullins is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 11-for-39 (.282) in that span. He's slashing .312/.374/.516 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored across 174 plate appearances overall. He's also gone 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season.