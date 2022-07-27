Mullins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Mullins has hit safely in five straight games since the All-Star break, though his homer Tuesday was his first extra-base hit since July 8. The outfielder is also 2-for-4 on the basepaths since the break. He's started to look more like his 2021 self lately, lifting his season slash line to .263/.326/.392 with seven long balls, 21 steals, 40 RBI and 53 runs scored. Mullins is the first Oriole to rack up 100 hits this year.