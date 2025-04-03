Mullins went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Mullins led off the bottom of the first inning with a 374-foot blast off Tanner Houck, his third already this season, to cut Baltimore's deficit to 2-1. The 31-year-old Mullins has gotten off to a fast start, going 8-for-26 with 11 RBI and a pair of stolen bases in his first 25 games. Thursday's outing was the first time Mullins has batted leadoff this year, though he's unlikely to remain atop the order with Gunnar Henderson (side) expected to rejoin the Orioles on Friday.