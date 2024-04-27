Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Mullins took Ross Stripling deep in the fourth inning to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead. Prior to Friday, Mullins had gone 0-for-11 with two walks and a stolen base over his last three games. The veteran outfielder is slashing .232/.286/.476 with six homers, 16 RBI, five steals, 16 runs scored and two doubles through 91 plate appearances. He continues to see the majority of the playing time in center field, though it's unclear if his playing time is in any danger following the recent call-ups of Heston Kjerstad and Ryna McKenna. If Mullins struggles, he could cede some at-bats versus southpaws to players like McKenna or Jorge Mateo.