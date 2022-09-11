Mullins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Saturday's 17-4 loss to Boston.

Mullins launched a solo shot in the third inning, then sent Ramon Urias home on a single in the fifth. The homer was his 14th of the year and his third this month. Mullins has hits in back to back games and hits in three of his last four, all multi-hit performances. The outfielder has raised his batting average from .260 to .265 during that span, but has been limited by strikeouts. He has four in his last four games and eight this month.