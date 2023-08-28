Mullins went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Mullins lifted a fly ball in the fifth over the right field wall to provide the Orioles with their initial run of the contest. It was the 12th homer of the year for Mullins and just his third off a fellow southpaw. Mullins, who also drew a walk, had been struggling coming into the game with just a .196 average and one walk in 51 August at-bats. He's spent the past week hitting out of the bottom third of the lineup as he attempts to break out of his slump.