Mullins went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Nationals.

Mullins got the Orioles on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning and followed it up with an RBI double in the sixth. While the 30-year-old has gone just 7-for-36 over his past 10 games, he's flashed some pop with five extra-base hits and three multi-hit efforts in that span. On the year, he's slashing .227/.328/.455 with nine homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and six steals across 177 plate appearances.