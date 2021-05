Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Mullins gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with his two-out blast in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday. The 26-year-old is now slashing .313/.376/.530 with six home runs, 19 runs and 12 RBI to begin the season.