Mullins went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Mullins started Sunday's contest on the bench but came in to pinch hit in the sixth and tied the game up with an RBI single. He would end up staying in the game and sent a solo home run over the wall in right-center to give the Orioles a 5-4 lead in the ninth. The 26-year-old is enjoying a breakout campaign in which he's slashing .318/.385/.547 with 15 homers, 32 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 steals and a 32:67 BB:K over 356 plate appearances.