Mullins went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Mullins started Sunday's contest on the bench but came in to pinch-hit in the sixth and tied the game up with an RBI single. He would end up staying in the game and sent a solo home run over the wall in right-center to give the Orioles a 5-4 lead in the ninth. The 26-year-old is enjoying a breakout campaign in which he's slashing .318/.385/.547 with 15 homers, 32 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 steals and a 32:67 BB:K over 356 plate appearances.