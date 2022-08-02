Mullins went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Mullins had gone just 4-for-24 in his previous eight games before putting together an excellent performance Monday. The outfielder is up to nine homers, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored and 22 stolen bases while slashing .259/.320/.389 through 441 plate appearances.