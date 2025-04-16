Now Playing

Mullins went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians.

Mullins finally got the Orioles on the board in the seventh with a solo home run to center. He is currently pacing the club in nearly every offensive category while sitting eighth in all of baseball with a .435 on-base percentage and seventh with a 1.055 OPS.

