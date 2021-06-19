Mullins went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Mullins put the Orioles on the board with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and he provided some insurance runs with his three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth. Across the last five games, the 26-year-old has gone 6-for-18 with two homers, a double, four runs, four RBI, two walks and two stolen bases.