Mullins went 4-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Astros.

He led off the night by taking Jose Urquidy deep, and Mullins didn't take his foot off the gas the rest of the way. It's his third multi-hit effort in the last five games, boosting his slash line on the year back up to .323/.391/.554 with 14 homers, 14 steals, 30 RBI and 44 runs through 79 games.