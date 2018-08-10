Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Joining big-league club
The Orioles called up Mullins from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mullins started the season at Double-A Bowie and now makes his way to the majors after 59 games with Norfolk. The 23-year-old slashed .267/.332/.425 with five home runs and 12 stolen bases for the Tides this summer.
