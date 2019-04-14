Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Late addition to lineup
Updating a previous report, Mullins will start in center field and hit ninth Sunday against the Red Sox, according to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com.
With lefty David Price on the hill for the Red Sox, Mullins had been slated to receive the day off. Those plans changed, however, after Dwight Smith (leg) was a late scratch from the lineup. Mullins will occupy his usual spot in the outfield while Joey Rickard slides over to right field in Smith's stead.
