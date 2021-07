Mullins went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 7-5 win against the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old delivered his second long ball in as many games when he took Steven Matz deep to right center during the fifth inning. Mullins has a .317/.385/.553 slash line with 16 homers, 34 RBI, 48 runs and 15 stolen bases through 84 games in a breakout campaign.