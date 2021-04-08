Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Mullins opened up the scoring for the Orioles to begin the fourth, barreling a changeup for a home run to right field to tie things up at 1-1. The 26-year-old is off to a blistering start this season, as he's notched at least one base hit in all six games while slashing .480/.519/.720. Despite the hot hitting, Mullins only has one RBI to show for it due to his placement atop the Orioles' batting order, though he's still scored five runs.