Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Leading off in opener
Mullins will start in center field and man the leadoff spot Thursday in the Orioles' season opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mullins appears to have secured an everyday role in the outfield to begin the campaign, despite managing only a .151 average and .262 on-base percentage in spring training. The 24-year-old did manage to go 4-for-4 on stolen-base chances and could regularly get the green light on the basepaths so long as he sticks at the top of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs this season.
