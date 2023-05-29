Mullins was removed in the top of the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Guardians with an apparent lower-body injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Ryan McKenna replaced Mullins in center field after the latter player suffered the injury while running out a grounder to first base in his eighth-inning plate appearance. Mullins limped back to the dugout after the out was recorded and might have tweaked his calf or hamstring, though the Orioles should offer a proper diagnosis shortly after the game. He went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks on the day.