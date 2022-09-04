Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Mullins hit the third of the Orioles' five homers in the game, a solo shot in the fourth inning off Oakland starter Adam Oller. The long ball was Mullins' second in three games to begin September after he had just three homers in all of August. The center fielder is up to 13 homers, 51 RBI, 72 runs scored, 29 stolen bases and a .264/.327/.408 slash line through 128 contests this season.