Mullins went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 14-11 loss to the Astros.

Mullins has multiple hits in three straight games, and he's added a pair of extra-base hits and three steals in that span. He's batting .333 (14-for-42) over his last 12 contests, a stretch that has helped him regain a starting role in center field. The outfielder is batting .202 on the year -- this is the first time he's been at or above .200 since May 8. He's added a .592 OPS, seven home runs, 25 RBI, 35 runs scored and a team-leading 16 steals.