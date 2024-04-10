Mullins went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

This was Mullins' first multi-hit effort of the season. He's also logged both of his steals and four of his eight RBI over the last four contests. He's still off to a slow start, batting .188 with two home runs, a double and seven runs scored through 10 games, but it's yet to cost him any significant playing time in center field.