Mullins went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Monday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

He led off the bottom of the first inning by taking Deivi Garcia deep, then launched his second blast of the night in the seventh off Justin Wilson. Mullins is heating back up, collecting nine hits over the last four games to push his slash line on the season back up to .365/.419/.576 with three homers, two steals, six RBI and 10 runs through 22 games.